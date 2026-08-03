Kangana Ranaut takes a swipe at Sonakshi Sinha? ‘As soon as they marry Islamic people…’

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle on Monday to share a selfie video, where she talked about her own spiritual journey from being a moderate Hindu to a proud “Sanghi” after aligning with Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological wing, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In the process, she took potshots at a fellow female actor, a “Hindu beti”, who has allegedly changed her beliefs following her marriage with a Muslim man.

“I’ve seen and known a lot of Hindu daughters in the film industry closely. They’re Hindu, but they don’t have any thought process about politics. They’re usually very neutral,” said Kangana. “But as soon as they come in contact with Islamic people, whether it’s through marriage or friendship, their thinking instantly becomes so defined. They become Leftist extremists,” she added.

Kangana argued that while she doesn’t have any qualms with the change in their approaches, since the Constitution of India gives everyone the freedom to adopt any religion and ideology, she calls out others for questioning her own spiritual evolution. “Yes, I was a moderate Hindu. But then I’m asked, ‘Since when did you become a Sanghi?’ I want to become a Sanghi! I want to convert to the ‘awakened Hindu’ ideology of BJP and RSS,” asserted the actor.

“Why can’t I convert? These are double standards of our society. The so-called stakeholders of society unearth videos from 10 years ago and say, ‘But you used to party so much!’ Yes, I used to party, but today, I want to become a defined and awakened Hindu. Why is that path closed for you? So, these double standards won’t work. If our Hindu daughters want to convert into defined and awakened Hindus, then why not?,” asked Kangana.

Kangana joined the BJP in 2024, and went on to win the Lok Sabha Elections from her constituency of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. A Member of Parliament now, she actively endorses the ideology and governance of her party. The internet wondered who she was referring to in her selfie video, while talking about Hindu daughters who married into Islam. While many guessed it could be Swara Bhaskar, who married political activist Fahad Ahmad in 2023, others speculated it’s Sonakshi Sinha, who married fellow actor Zahir Iqal in 2024.

Kangana comments on Sonakshi’s dressing sense?

The speculation tilted more towards Sonakshi after Kangana’s Instagram Story from earlier on Monday. “I have noticed an actress who dresses and speaks like a pocket maar (pick pocketer) these days. She wears half pants and ulta (reverse) cap, and talks like a jebkatra while passionately promoting gutterchhaap (gutter-borne) behaviour of protesters,” she wrote, doubling down on her recent controversial remark, where she dubbed the Gen-Z who participated in student protests at Jantar Mantar last month as “gutter generation.”

“I always feel how you dress in a relationship is a direct reflection of how you feel. Dear fellow actress, if you feel like a jebkatra, I am sorry. You used to dress and speak so elegantly. What happened to you? Opinions are yours, but you can do better with that styling of yours. If you need some help, I am always there for you (flying kiss emoji),” added Kangana.

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Sonakshi has been sharing videos on her Instagram handle in support of student protesters who participated in the Cockroach Janata Party march to the Parliament in New Delhi on July 20 in order to demand the resignation of then-Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the leaking of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) papers this year. While addressing her followers, Sonakshi is usually seen sporting a casual wardrobe, including a cap and shorts.