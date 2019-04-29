Kangana Ranaut takes dig at Congress, says ‘we were earlier slaves of Italian govt’

Toggle Menu
Kangana had also recently blamed her fellow actors in the film industry for refusing to be vocal about their political opinion. 

Kangana Ranaut has been a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Actor Kangana Ranaut Monday accused the previous Congress governments of keeping the country poor and urged the people to “vote for India”. The Manikarnika actor has been vocal about her political opinions of late and calls herself a nationalist.

“I think India is finally getting freedom because before this we were either slave to Mughals, British and Italian government. Till Congress was in power, the country was in an abyss never seen before- from poverty, pollution, to rapes. So, one should go in large numbers and vote for India,” she told reporters.

Kangana had recently hit out at her fellow actors in the film industry for refusing to be vocal about their political opinion.

The actor in the past has shown support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has expressed her admiration over his leadership abilities.

She will be next seen in the biopic of late politician Jayalalitha playing the titular role.

