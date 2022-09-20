Kangana Ranaut questions Brahmastra’s box office success, compares it to Thugs of Hindostan: ‘Karan Johar aap kya cheez hai’

Actor Kangana Ranaut once again took to social media to slam producer Karan Johar and the success of his recent production Brahmastra. The actor also questioned how the success of Brahmastra can be compared with that of The Kashmir Files, which was made with a much smaller budget. On Monday, Brahmastra emerged as the biggest box office hit of 2022 with Rs 360 crore worldwide earning. Till now, The Kashmir Files, which earned Rs 340 crore, occupied the slot. However, there is a wide difference in the budget of these two films.

Tweeting the various media reports, Vivek, whose film was made on the Kashmir Pandits’ exodus and found a lot of controversy on release, tweeted, “Hahahaha. I don’t know how did they beat #TheKashmirFiles… with sticks, rods, hockey… or AK47 or stones…. Or with paid PR and influencers? Let Bollywood films compete with each other. Leave us alone. I am not in that dumb race. Thanks.”

Hahahaha. I don’t know how did they beat #TheKashmirFiles… with sticks, rods, hockey… or AK47 or stones…. Or with paid PR and influencers? Let Bollywood films compete with each other. Leave us alone. I am not in that dumb race. Thanks. #NotBollywood

Kangana posted Vivek’s tweet and wrote, “The audacity to belittle The Kashmir Files, a film made on Hindu genocide (and) also trying to ride on its success. The Kashmir Files was made in ₹10 crore and now according to mafia minions Karan Johar film has beaten it brutally… Karan Johar ji aap kya cheeze ho yaar.”

The actor also tweeted about Thugs of Hindostan and Race 3 earnings at the box office and how they were still considered flops because of their massive budgets. She wrote, “Race 3 made with the budget of 180cr earned 300 cr worldwide same as Brahmastra which has entire south and north industry stars in it and made in 600cr budget over 12 years…But some trade analysts declared Race 3 all all time disaster…lekin Karan Johar ji ko special privileges ki aadat lag gayi hai…so he invented a special model for himself.”

The actor also accused Karan of paying critics to write positive about the film. She posted Forbes’ Scott Mendelson’s tweet, who had written about the failure of Brahmastra and compared it to the Hollywood release Barbarian. Kangana posted that it appears Karan forgot to send him any money.

Kangana has been in arms against Karan ever since she started the nepotism debate after appearing on his chat show Koffee With Karan 5 in 2016. She called him the ‘flagbearer of nepotism”, and has been taking digs at him and his productions ever since.

Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy has cross Rs 200 crore worldwide collection, breaking the dry spell at the Hindi box office. The second part of the film, titled Brahmastra Part Two Dev, has been announced and director Ayan Mukerji has said that he is targeting 2025 as its year of release.