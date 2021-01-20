scorecardresearch
Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Ajay Devgn and others wish fans on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Ajay Devgn, Kapil Sharma and other celebrities shared their best wishes on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: January 20, 2021 3:58:03 pm
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 wishesCelebrities wish fans on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram, Kangana Ranaut/Instagram, Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary, celebrities including Rakul Preet Singh, Kapil Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu among many others took to their social media handles to wish fans a prosperous year ahead.

Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, “The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained when one eradicates selfishness from within. HAPPY GURUPURAB to all. May the teachings of Guru Gobind ji reflect goodness ,compassion n happiness in all your live.”

Retweeting a video tweeted by PM Narendra Modi, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “On this auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji’s Jayanti, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all. May the teachings of Guruji enlighten us all #gurugobindsinghjayanti”

Ajay Devgan shared via Twitter, “Eradicate selfishness said Guru Gobind Singhji. On his anniversary today, I remember him & the many important life lessons this selfless & brave Saint gave to humanity.”

Harshdeep Kaur mentioned via Twitter, “Dhan Dhan Sahib Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji de Prakash Utsav di Aap sab nu lakh lakh mubarkaan.”

Taapsee Pannu wrote, “May Gurpurab bring joy and happiness in your life!”

Check out the tweets here:

Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann prayed that “our farmers attain their rights and justice.”

