Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Ajay Devgn and others wish fans on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary, celebrities including Rakul Preet Singh, Kapil Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu among many others took to their social media handles to wish fans a prosperous year ahead.

Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, “The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained when one eradicates selfishness from within. HAPPY GURUPURAB to all. May the teachings of Guru Gobind ji reflect goodness ,compassion n happiness in all your live.”

Retweeting a video tweeted by PM Narendra Modi, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “On this auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji’s Jayanti, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all. May the teachings of Guruji enlighten us all #gurugobindsinghjayanti”

Ajay Devgan shared via Twitter, “Eradicate selfishness said Guru Gobind Singhji. On his anniversary today, I remember him & the many important life lessons this selfless & brave Saint gave to humanity.”

Harshdeep Kaur mentioned via Twitter, “Dhan Dhan Sahib Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji de Prakash Utsav di Aap sab nu lakh lakh mubarkaan.”

Taapsee Pannu wrote, “May Gurpurab bring joy and happiness in your life!”

Check out the tweets here:

ਦੇਹ ਸਿਵਾ ਬਰੁ ਮੋਹਿ ਇਹੈ ਸ਼ੁਭ ਕਰਮਨ ਤੇ ਕਬਹੂੰ ਨ ਟਰੋਂ,

ਨ ਡਰੋਂ ਅਰਿ ਸੋ ਜਬ ਜਾਇ ਲਰੋਂ ਨਿਸਚੈ ਕਰਿ ਅਪੁਨੀ ਜੀਤ ਕਰੋਂ ॥ ਗੁਰਪੁਰਬ ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਜਿੰਦਗੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਨੰਦ ਅਤੇ ਖ਼ੁਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਲਿਆਵੇ! #gurugobindsinghjayanti — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 20, 2021

Guru Gobind Singh Ji De Prakash Parab Diyan Lakhh Lakhh Vadhaaiyaan. Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous #PrakashPurab — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) January 20, 2021

May Guru ji’s teachings guide us to be more compassionate, kind and loving beings. #HappyGurpurab — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 20, 2021

Wish u all a very happy gurpurab 🙏 dhan dhan shri Guru Gobind Singh ji maharaj 🙏 #gurugobindsinghjayanti pic.twitter.com/meBypzcT9Y — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 20, 2021

Remembering "Guru Gobind Singh Ji" on the auspicious occasion of Guru Ji's Gurpurab. Let’s all harmoniously come together on this day & pray that our farmers attain their rights & justice🙏🏻https://t.co/xeSe0gwAtZ#GuruGobindSingh #gurugobindsinghji #ਨਿਸਚੈ_ਕਰਿ_ਅਪੁਨੀ_ਜੀਤ_ਕਰੋ pic.twitter.com/KASWByq6Yt — Harbhajan Mann (@harbhajanmann) January 20, 2021

Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann prayed that “our farmers attain their rights and justice.”