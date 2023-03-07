scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s statement against former wife Aaliya: ‘Silence does not always give us peace’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui issued a statement saying how he has been termed as the 'bad guy' after ex-wife Aaliya levelled a series of accusations against him. His producer Kangana Ranaut has now come forward to support him.

nawazuddin siddiqui kangana ranautNawazuddin Siddiqui and Kangana Ranaut have collaborated for Tiku Weds Sheru. (Photo: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been embroiled in a legal tussle with former wife Aaliya for a long time now. On Monday, the actor took to social media to share a long note, breaking his silence on the matter in an elaborate way for the first time. He mentioned how he has been termed as a ‘bad guy’ after people heaard only one side of the story. Kangana Ranaut, who is producing his next film Tiku Weds Sheru, supported him through an Instagram story.

She shared his statement on her story and wrote, “Was much needed @nawazuddin._siddiqui saab… silence does not always give us peace… I am glad you issued this statement.”

This is not the first time Kangana has stood up for Nawazuddin. Earlier, when a video of his wife locking him out of his bungalow surfaced, she took to social media to berate Aaliya for publicly humiliating her husband. The actor mentioned how Nawaz gave everything to his family, lived on rent for a long time and would even use public transport during Tiku Weds Sheru shoot. She also appealed to the concerned authorities to take action.

Also Read |Nawazuddin Siddiqui says ex-wife Aaliya is trying to malign his reputation: ‘My kids have been made hostage…’

The legal war between the estranged couple started after Aaliya returned to Mumbai from Dubai. She has claimed that Nawazuddin’s mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui harassed her in the house and was denied access to the bathroom and food.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his statement said that his ex had ‘abandoned’ their children in Dubai, and would take large sums of money from him on a monthly basis. He also claimed that he has already financed her multiple movies, and given her a house and a car. The Sacred Games actor insisted that Aaliya keeps filing complaints and cases against him in order to extort more money from him, and backs off when she gets paid. He concluded the note by adding that Aaliya’s sole purpose is to ‘blackmail me, malign my reputation, her intent is to spoil my career’.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-03-2023 at 12:56 IST
