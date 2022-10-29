Kangana Ranaut suggests she has superpowers after claiming she predicted former Twitter heads’ doom: ‘Some call it witchcraft…’

Ever since Elon Musk‘s controversial takeover of Twitter, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been hoping that her suspended Twitter account is reactivated. The actor has been posting on Instagram stories about how she’s missing her “Twitter friends,” who have been sharing memes about her getting back on the social media platform, after the change in its leadership.

Kangana was permanently suspended from Twitter last year, after she posted a series of tweets in reaction to the West Bengal assembly election results. A Twitter spokesperson had said that her account was suspended “for repeated violation of Twitter Rules specifically out Hateful Conduct Policy and Abusive Behaviour policy.”

Immediately after the takeover was complete, Elon Musk fired several top Twitter executives, including Parag Agrawal, who served as CEO of Twitter for almost a year. Kangana made Agrawal’s firing a personal victory, and posted a story on Instagram sharing that she had predicted this long ago. She wrote, “I always predict things that are yet to happen in distant future… Some call my foresight X-rays, some call them my curses and some call it witchcraft… For how long are we going to dismiss a woman’s genius like this…”

“It’s not easy to predict future it takes remarkable recognition and interpretation of human instincts also great observational skills… above all, it takes dissolution of one’s own likes and dislikes for crystal clear objectivity to study the subject one wants to predict about,” the actor added.

Kangana also shared how she was featured on Twitter trends as her fans demanded her reinstatement. Kangana has been continuously claiming that her fans want her back on Twitter. She had also shared screenshots of some memes doing the rounds on Twitter which demanded former US president Donald Trump and Kangana’s Twitter accounts to be reactivated and “protect freedom of speech”.

Musk has said that a committee will be convened to decide which accounts are reinstated. “Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes,” he wrote.

Kangana’s latest comments mirror those that she made in January last year. She had tweeted, “Lot of people are jealous of my ability to debate on almost any topic how I peel psychological layers of my opponents and penetrate like X ray in to any subject. Don’t be jealous or angry try and sharpen your intellect and really truly invest yourself in your surroundings.”