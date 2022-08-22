Kangana Ranaut says will sue magazine as her best actress nomination withdrawn after her claim of ‘unethical, corrupt practices’  

Hours after Kangana Ranaut claimed that she is planning to sue a film magazine, which had nominated her for Thalaivii, due to “unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices” in the past, the magazine has hit back at the actor, calling her statements “patently false” accusations.

On Sunday, Kangana slammed the film magazine after bagging a nomination for her performance in Thalaivii and claimed that they had conveyed to her in 2013 that, if she doesn’t attend their award show or dance on stage, “I won’t get awards”. The actor claimed she had told the magazine team that she will never attend “anything which is morally deprived and unethical.”

The magazine posted a rebuttal on Sunday night and said Kangana, a “5-time Filmfare Awardee”, was given the award twice in “absentia” (2014 & 2015), despite knowing that “she would neither attend nor perform.” The magazine also withdrew her nomination, “given the irresponsible remarks”, and wrote that it pained the team “to be subjected to unwarranted malicious remarks”.

“As is customary during the awards… Executive Editor informed Ms. Ranaut about her nomination in the Best Actor in a Leading Role, Female category and asked for her address to send across the invitation. The exact message was as follows ‘Hello Kangana, heartiest congratulations on your nomination for the… Awards.

“It’ll be a pleasure to have you there, do confirm your presence at the awards ceremony on August 30 at Jio World Convention Centre at BKC, Mumbai. It’ll help us plot your seats. P.S. Please send us your residential address so that we can send you the invite. Regards.’ At no time was there any insinuation of an award being given to her or any request for performance at the event made.”

The statement further read that the film magazine and its awards function with “impartially and with utmost transparency” and they reserve all rights to pursue any legal action against Kangana’s “malicious and defamatory statements” tarnishing their reputation.

“This is a patently false accusation being made by Ms Ranaut. Our invitation to her was our effort in bringing together everyone in a collective celebration of what brings this nation together, i.e. Indian Cinema. Filmfare Awards are a celebration of cinematic excellence and are awarded irrespective of the fact that a nominee attends or performs at the function. Further, Ms. Ranaut a 5-time Filmfare Awardee, was given the award twice in absentia (2014 & 2015). Despite knowing that she would neither attend nor perform”.

“Given the irresponsible remarks made by Ms. Ranaut about Filmfare Awards, we are withdrawing her Best Actress nomination for the movie Thalaivii. We reserve all rights to pursue any legal action against her malicious and defamatory statements tarnishing our reputation and goodwill,” the statement concluded.

After the nomination was withdrawn, Kangana thanked people for supporting her. “Thanks to everyone who supported me in this fight against corrupt system but this doesn’t stop me from taking legal action against them… my endeavour is to put an end to these unethical practices and stop such malicious award shows… see you in court Filmfare.”

Earlier, Kangana Ranut, on her Instagram stories, had earlier written that it is “beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system” to encourage such “corrupt practices in anyway”, which is why she had decided to sue the magazine.

“Back in 2013, Filmfare clearly told me that if I don’t attend their award show or dance on the stage, I won’t get awards and I made clear to them back in 2013 that I will never attend anything which is morally deprived and unethical. So when they know I won’t attend and as a policy they won’t give awards to those who don’t attend so why nominations?? Making desperate blackmailing calls to attend awards after pitted against mediocre work… what is the purpose of all this.”

The actor concluded, “My work is worship for me. I gained 20 kgs for Thalaivii, got high cholestrol and borderline thyroid as well, I learnt Bharatnatyam and Tamil for two years, my craft is not for creativity poor, morally corrupt unethical bunch of mafia clowns to exploit.. Shushant Singh Rajput committed suicide he too blamed these corrupt award shows and magazine giants who operate on movie mafia guidelines.. enough is enough I have decided not to let them exploit my work.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is directing her upcoming film Emergency, in which she essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Recently, Mahima Chaudhary joined the cast of the film, and she will be playing the role of Pupul Jaykar.