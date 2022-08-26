scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Kangana Ranaut strikes her favourite ‘direction pose’ in Emergency’s BTS pics

Kangana Ranaut shares BTS from her upcoming directorial film, Emergency.

Kangana Ranaut- Emergency- 1200Kangana Ranaut turns director for Emergency. (Photos: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut, on Friday morning, gave glimpses of the sets of her first directorial Emergency. In the BTS pictures that she revealed on her Instagram story, she is seen on the film’s set with her crew, shooting a sequence with a white ambassador car in the foreground.

Kangana Ranaut- Emergency Kangana Ranaut is directing her upcoming film Emergency. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram)

Kangana called filmmaking the most gratifying job in the world. She wrote, “Most gratifying job in the world is to make cinema.” The actor turned filmmaker also called filmmaking her “first love.”

Kangana Ranaut- Emergency Kangana Ranaut will be directing as well as acting in Emergency. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram)

Along with donning the director’s hat, Kangana also plays the lead role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Her transformation into Indira Gandhi has been done by Oscar-winner David Malinowski, who has worked on films such as Darkest Hour (2017), World War Z (2013) and The Batman (2022).

Kangana Ranaut- Emergency Kangana Ranaut has called filmmaking her first love. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram)

Kangana had earlier spoken about the film. In a statement, she had said, “Emergency reflects one of the most important periods in Indian political history which changed the way we view power and that’s why I decided to tell this story. Moreover, playing a public figure on screen is always a challenge because one has to get the look, the characteristics and the persona right. I spent a significant amount of time researching the subject and once I felt I had enough ammunition, I commenced the film’s shoot.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Emergency, produced by Kangana’s home banner Manikarnika Films, will also feature Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Milind Soman as Sam Manekshaw, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Mahima Choudhary as Pupul Jayakar.

