Kangana Ranaut steps inside temple of her home, prays for ‘everyone’s well-being’ as Covid-19 cases rise

Kangana Ranaut on Friday expressed distress over the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country, and said that she is “praying for everyone’s well being”. The National Award-winning actor also shared that she is travelling to Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, to continue shooting Tejas, a film based on the story of a woman pilot in the Indian Air Force.

It was a very short trip home, now leaving for Jaisalmer for #Tejas shoot, distressed to see COVID cases rise everywhere, praying for everyone’s well being …. also thank you for all for all the love and kindness bestowed upon #ThalaiviTrailer pic.twitter.com/HOqehIE8Hd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 26, 2021

Kangana’s performance in Thailaivi, a biographical film based on the life of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, has received appreciation from industry experts and audiences equally. On the occasion of actor Madhoo’s birthday, the film’s team released a new poster revealing her look in the film. Madhoo plays the role of V. N. Janaki Ramachandran, M. G. Ramachandran’s (MGR) wife, the first female chief minister of Tamil Nadu in the film, MGR’s role is played by Tamil superstar Arvind Swami.

After Kangana launched the trailer of Thailaivi in Chennai and Mumbai on Tuesday, on the occasion of her 34th birthday, the actor went to her hometown in Himachal Pradesh as she missed celebrating her birthday with her family.

Thailaivi is scheduled to release in theatres on April 23. After wrapping up Tejas, the actor will shoot Dhaakad, she also has Aparajita Ayodhya, and a film on Indira Gandhi in her kitty.