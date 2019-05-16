Kangana Ranaut steals the show at Cannes Film Festival

Kangana Ranaut is at the Cannes Film Festival and the actor has presented her first look for the festival. Kangana can be seen in a saree in the photo but what stands out is her elbow high gloves.

This is Kangana’s second appearance at the festival. She is there as a part of the Grey Goose team. This is just the first of many looks that Kangana will sport while at the festival.

Alongside Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and many others have been sharing their photos from the French Riviera. Earlier, Hina Khan and Mallika Sherawat were also photographed on the Cannes red carpet.

Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also join the Bollywood stars in Cannes.

On the work front, Kangana is looking forward to her next release Mental Hai Kya. She stars alongside Rajkummar Rao in the film which releases on July 26. She is also working on Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Panga.

Kangana Ranaut has also been signed for the Jayalalithaa biopic.