Kangana Ranaut records statement in Instagram post row, says ‘It’s a lonely road’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recorded her statement concerning the FIR lodged against her for her alleged derogatory remarks against the farmer protests. As she returned from the Khar police station, she took to her Instagram account and said that ‘this country devalues nationalists”.

Kangana shared a picture of herself surrounded by the media as she reached the Khar police station in Mumbai. The actor, seen in a saree and without a mask, wrote along with the photo, “Another day another visit to police station hundreds of politically motivated FIR’S and hours and questioning… ”

She further wrote that people in power can do anything for vote bank and can “even encourage terrorism.” She added, “This country continues to ill treat and devalue nationalists and if you love your nation you are on your own against a very powerful enemy. Those in power would prioritise vote banks and for that they can even encourage terrorism… so it’s a lonely road and guess what it’s alright #jaihind.”

Kangana Ranaut recorded her statement today. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut recorded her statement today. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

The Thalaivii actor had approached the Bombay High Court earlier this month to quash the FIR registered against her for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community. The FIR was filed by Amarjeetsingh Sandhu along with leaders of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The actor was summoned by Khar police station to record her statement.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently directing Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. The movie also marks her maiden production venture. She has a few films in her kitty including, Tejas, Dhaakad, and Emergency.