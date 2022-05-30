scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 30, 2022
Must Read

Kangana Ranaut starts prep for Emergency: ‘Most comfortable being a filmmaker’

Kangana Ranaut had earlier shared that Emergency will be penned by Ritesh Shah, who previously worked on films such as Pink, Kahaani, Kahaani 2 and D-Day among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 30, 2022 5:37:04 pm
Kangana Ranaut on EmergencyKangana Ranaut will be directing Emergency. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut has stared the prep for her upcoming directorial Emergency. The actor shared photos from her recee and mentioned she is most comfortable being a filmmaker. “Of all the roles I play, I am most comfortable in being a filmmaker,” she wrote. Sharing another photo, Kangana wrote, “Recee Day 1. Don’t mess with me in my resting pose.”

Earlier, talking about the film, Kangana wrote, “Pleased to wear director’s hat again. After working on Emergency for more than a year, I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah. Even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments, I am determined to do it. My excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey.”

ALSO READ |Kangana Ranaut trolled as Dhaakad fails at box office: Richa Chaddha says ‘people are expressing dissent’

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s latest Instagram update:

Best of Express Premium
Explained: Kashi Vishwanath in Sangh focus — first in 1959, but rarely th...Premium
Explained: Kashi Vishwanath in Sangh focus — first in 1959, but rarely th...
ExplainSpeaking: What to look for in Provisional GDP estimates for 2021-22?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: What to look for in Provisional GDP estimates for 2021-22?
Explained: Eight years of Modi GovtPremium
Explained: Eight years of Modi Govt
Shyam Saran at Idea Exchange: ‘China made a wrong bet… whichever way you...Premium
Shyam Saran at Idea Exchange: ‘China made a wrong bet… whichever way you...
More Premium Stories >>

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Kangana Ranaut had earlier mentioned that Emergency is “not the biopic of Indira Gandhi”. She called it a “grand period film”, which will help the newer generation to understand the socio-political landscape of current India.

Kangana also has Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in her kitty. Her latest release Dhaakad failed to perform at the box office despite mixed reviews.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Avneet Kaur sets temperature soaring in the Maldives
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
May 30: Latest News
Advertisement