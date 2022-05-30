Kangana Ranaut starts prep for Emergency: ‘Most comfortable being a filmmaker’

Kangana Ranaut has stared the prep for her upcoming directorial Emergency. The actor shared photos from her recee and mentioned she is most comfortable being a filmmaker. “Of all the roles I play, I am most comfortable in being a filmmaker,” she wrote. Sharing another photo, Kangana wrote, “Recee Day 1. Don’t mess with me in my resting pose.”

Earlier, talking about the film, Kangana wrote, “Pleased to wear director’s hat again. After working on Emergency for more than a year, I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah. Even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments, I am determined to do it. My excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey.”

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s latest Instagram update:

Kangana Ranaut had earlier mentioned that Emergency is “not the biopic of Indira Gandhi”. She called it a “grand period film”, which will help the newer generation to understand the socio-political landscape of current India.

Kangana also has Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in her kitty. Her latest release Dhaakad failed to perform at the box office despite mixed reviews.