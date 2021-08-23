Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivii to release on this date: ‘Deserves to be witnessed only on the big screen’

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivii finally has a release date, after being pushed due to the second deadly wave of the pandemic. The makers on Monday noon shared a brand new poster of the film, announcing that Thalaivii will hit theatres on September 10 this year.

Kangana Ranaut, who plays the titular role in the movie, also shared the happy news on her social media. Sharing the same poster, Kangana wrote, “The story of this iconic personality deserves to be witnessed only on the BIG SCREEN! Pave way, for #Thalaivii as she is all set to make a superstar entry into the world of cinema, yet again, a place where she has always belonged! Thalaivii IN CINEMAS near you on 10th September! #ThalaiviiOnTheBigScreen #ThalaiviiInTheatres.”

Kangana will be seen in a variety of avatars as the late Tamil Nadu chief minister. Thalaivii also stars Arvind Swami as the former Tamil Nadu CM MG Ramachandran (MGR). Apart from Kangana and Arvind, the film will also feature Bhagyashree, Nassar and Madhu among others in pivotal parts. Thalaivii has been helmed by AL Vijay, with a screenplay by KV Vijayendra Prasad. While Vishal Vittal is handling the cinematography, GV Prakash Kumar has scored the music of the highly-anticipated movie.

Apart from Thalaivii, Kangana Ranaut is looking forward to the release of actioner Dhaakad, Tejas and Emergency. While in Dhaakad, Kangana plays Agent Agni, in Tejas, the actor will be seen donning the Indian Air Force uniform. Emergency, which will be directed by the Bollywood star herself, will see her as the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.