Kangana Ranaut starrer now titled Judgemental Hai Kya

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s Mental Hai Kya will now release as Judgemental Hai Kya on July 26, 2019. Judgemental Hai Kya is a dark comedy-drama directed by Prakash Kovelamudi.

A spokesperson of Balaji Motion Pictures says, “Given the sensitivity attached to the issue of mental health and our intention of not offending or hurting anyone’s sentiments, the makers have decided to change the title of the film Mental Hai Kya to ‘Judgemental Hai Kya’. Both Kangana and Rajkummar have outdone themselves in this thriller and we can’t wait for audiences to witness it on the big screen.”

The Ekta Kapoor produced project came under the radar amid allegations by the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) that the earlier title, Mental Hai Kya, trivialised mental health issues. In a letter addressed to CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, the IPS had objected to the title of the movie and said it was “discriminative, stigmatising, degrading and inhuman in projecting mental disorders and persons who suffer from mental disorders.”

Now the film’s team has decided to mute the word ‘mental’ and release the film with a change in their title.

The film’s producer Ekta Kapoor had earlier stated that her film is sensitive to mental health issues and that the film encourages the audience to “embrace their individuality”.

With a few minor changes, the Central Board of Certification has cleared the film with U/A certificate.

The spokesperson added, “CBFC has cleared the film with U/A certification with minor changes, which the makers are happy to comply with. With the CBFC clearance, the film is all set to release on July 26, 2019”.