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Kangana Ranaut spotted in mangalsutra and sindoor, sparks marriage rumours
A video of Kangana Ranaut wearing sindoor and a mangalsutra triggered marriage rumours. Currently, she is shooting Queen Forever, the sequel to her 2014 hit Queen, in Mumbai.
Kangana Ranaut set off a fresh wave of speculation this week after a video of her wearing a mangalsutra, sindoor and green bangles went viral on social media. Fans and users online quickly began asking whether the actress had secretly gotten married. However, the look is likely for her next film, Queen Forever.
In the clip, which spread rapidly across Instagram and X on Thursday, the actress and BJP MP is seen wearing a mangalsutra, sindoor filling her hair parting and green bangles on both wrists. There is no context offered, no caption or clarification. Just the actress turned politician, dressed in a traditional pink suit, in what looks unmistakably like the appearance of a married woman.
Social media concluded, as it often does with very limited information and considerable confidence, that Kangana had gotten married in secret.
Has Kangana Ranaut got married?
There is no evidence that she has. Kangana, 36, has not announced a relationship, engagement or wedding at any point. In 2023, she told ANI she did want to get married and start a family, but said it would happen “at the right time.”
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However, many believe that it is the look is from the sets of Queen Forever, the sequel to her 2014 National Award-winning film Queen, which is currently in production in South Mumbai. Reports revealed that Kangana has begun shooting the sequel under director Vikas Bahl at a location in Grant Road in early May, where a set representing the lead character’s home has been constructed.
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The character she plays is Rani, the same small-town Delhi girl from the original film. A mangalsutra and sindoor would be entirely consistent with where Rani’s story might have taken her in the twelve years since Queen ended. What is confirmed is that the film is in production. Kangana publicly acknowledged the project in April, saying she was reuniting with Bahl for the sequel. Along with direction, Bahl is also writing and co-producing through a partnership with Trigger Happy Studios.
Unlike the original, which took Rani to Paris and Amsterdam, the sequel keeps the story within India. Reports suggest Rani finds herself in Mumbai after a significant life event, and that the film traces her journey of self-discovery on home ground. Rajkummar Rao and Lisa Haydon, who featured in the 2014 film, are not returning. Bahl has cast a fresh set of actors, understood to be drawn largely from theatre.
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