Kangana Ranaut spotted in mangalsutra and sindoor, sparks marriage rumours

Kangana Ranaut set off a fresh wave of speculation this week after a video of her wearing a mangalsutra, sindoor and green bangles went viral on social media. Fans and users online quickly began asking whether the actress had secretly gotten married. However, the look is likely for her next film, Queen Forever.

In the clip, which spread rapidly across Instagram and X on Thursday, the actress and BJP MP is seen wearing a mangalsutra, sindoor filling her hair parting and green bangles on both wrists. There is no context offered, no caption or clarification. Just the actress turned politician, dressed in a traditional pink suit, in what looks unmistakably like the appearance of a married woman.