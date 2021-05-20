scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 20, 2021
Kangana Ranaut spotted at Mumbai airport, asks paparazzi if they got vaccinated

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Kangana Ranaut can be seen stepping out of her vehicle at the Mumbai airport even as a photographer announces, “The queen is back.”

May 20, 2021
May 20, 2021 3:22:24 pm
kangana RanautKangana Ranaut was spotted at Mumbai airport two days after testing negative for Covid-19. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

After testing negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut is already out of the house and back to travelling as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning. The actor, reportedly, is on her way to Manali to spend time with her parents and family.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Kangana can be seen stepping out of her vehicle at the Mumbai airport even as a photographer announces, “The queen is back.” To this, Kangana asks the papparazi clicking her pictures, “how many of you’ve got corona?” and “did you’ll get vaccinated?” The cameramen replied that they still haven’t got any vaccines. When one of the paps asked her how she is doing after recovering from Covid-19, the actor replied, “I am doing fine, thank you!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kangana Ranaut had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 9. On being diagnosed with coronavirus, Kangana had shared that she has quarantined herself and is sure she will “demolish” the coronavirus which, for her, is “nothing but a small time flu that got too much press.”

A day after testing negative for coronavirus, the actor shared ‘lessons from the pandemic,’ which she believes might be difficult for some to understand. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared five learnings, one of which was a dig at celebrities who have started fundraisers to contribute towards Covid-19 relief work.

On the work front, the release of Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi has been postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19. Besides Thalaivi, the actor has Tejas, Dhaakad, Indira Gandhi’s biopic and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in her kitty.

