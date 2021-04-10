scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 10, 2021
Kangana Ranaut spends time at spirituality centre as Thailaivi release gets delayed: ‘Indulging in yoga and meditation’

Thalaivi actor Kangana Ranaut is taking her time and indulging in yoga and meditation at a rejuvenation centre in Coimbatore.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
April 10, 2021 1:53:47 pm
Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut is indulging in yoga and meditation at a rejuvenation center in Coimbatore. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Twitter)

As Kangana Ranaut starrer Thailaivi release has been delayed due to rising COVID-19 cases in various states of the country, the actor is spending her time at a Coimbatore based yoga and spirituality retreat.

Sharing a few pictures from the rejuvenation centre on Twitter, Kangana denoted the importance of spirituality in her life.

The Manikarnika star also spoke about her love for South Indian food and spending time at a “serene place where chirping birds wake you up in the morning and fluttering butterflies make you hum songs that were forgotten,” where she is also “indulging in yoga and meditation.”

Kangana Ranaut’s Thailaivi, directed by AL Vijay, was scheduled to release on April 23, but now has been delayed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and the shutting down of theatres in Maharashtra.

On the work front, after Thalaivi, Kangana will be seen in Tejas, the film she is shooting for presently. The National Award-winning actor also has actioner Dhaakad, Indira Gandhi’s biopic and the second installment in the Manikarnika franchise – Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in her kitty.

