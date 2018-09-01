Sonu Sood responds to Kangana Ranaut’s remarks: Constantly playing the woman card is ridiculous

Sonu Sood has responded to Kangana Ranaut’s allegations. Sonu Sood has responded to Kangana Ranaut’s allegations.

The Manikarnika controversy doesn’t seem to have an end in sight. On Friday, it was reported that Sonu Sood had walked out of the film. On the actor’s departure from the film, Kangana said that Sonu Sood had “vehemently denied to work under a woman director.”

On Saturday, Sonu Sood has reacted on Kangana’s allegations. He has gone ahead and stated that Kangana is using her “woman card, the victim card”, and has also said that “the gender of the director is not the issue”.

He said, “Kangana is a dear friend and she will always remain one. But, this constantly playing the woman card, the victim card and making this entire issue about male chauvinism is ridiculous. The gender of the director is not the issue. Competence is. Let’s not confuse the two. I’ve worked with Farah Khan (for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Happy New Year) who’s a competent woman director and Farah and I had a great professional equation, and we are still the best of friends. That’s all I would like to say.”

Ranaut had also commented on Sood’s inappropriate look for his role, and how he decided to incorporate a few Kushti scenes which were never there in the script earlier. She had said, “He himself wrote his scenes of Kushtiblike Dangal, which were never in the script. He and director shot a lot of stuff which was never in the script and writers discarded those. is it my fault? Am I writing the film? He wanted the producers to retain the kushti portions as he made the body for it for 4 months. How did I know that is happening behind my back. When writers saw the film they said they don’t want it.”

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is set to release on January 25, 2019.

