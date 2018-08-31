Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood leaving Manikarnika: He refused to work under a woman director

Sonu Sood has no dates for Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika. Sonu Sood has no dates for Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika.

After discrepancies over the directorial credits of Manikarnika, reports today suggested that Sonu Sood, who was playing a pivotal role in the movie, has quit following a showdown with Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana, however, has slammed reports of a showdown. She said, “When I never met him, never directed him, when did I have this showdown?”

In a statement, the Manikarnika actor said, “Sonu and I haven’t even met since the last shot with Krish (director) last year. He is busy filming Simmba. He couldn’t even give us tentative dates to match combinations with other actors. The producers showed him the film and writers narrated the patchwork to him. He refused to meet me. He vehemently denied to work under a woman director, which is kind of amusing because Sonu is a dear friend and I have even launched the music of a film that he produced at his request. Even though the team suggested that they have full faith in me, it seems, Sonu had neither dates nor faith.”

“And when I last spoke to him, he suggested that I can go ahead with someone else and when I narrated the script to Zeeshan Ayyub, he called the studio and gave the dates. By that time, it was too late as Zeeshan gave me dates for September. Now I hear I had a showdown with him. When I never met him, never directed him, when did I have this showdown?” Kangana added.

Whereas Sonu Sood’s spokesperson in a statement said, “Sonu has always been a thorough professional and honoured all his commitments. He had informed the makers of Manikarnika about his dates and schedule well in advance. Inconveniencing the team of his current film, to accommodate the demands of another are against his professional principles. Sonu has taken the higher road ahead and wishes the team of Manikarnika all the best.”

On the other hand, the film’s producer Kamal Jain insists that Sonu Sood’s departure from Manikarnika is mutual. He said, “Our team is totally focused and dedicated to finish the patchwork shoot to complete the film on time as our release date of 25th Jan 2019 is set in stone. The post production and VFX is going on in full swing and as well as the balance and patch shoot. I have utmost respect and love for Sonu and he is like family to us. With a heavy heart, we have mutually decided to part ways due to his date unavailability. He is a thorough professional and have his dates committed to Simmba which is also releasing in December. I would love to work with him in the future again.”

Kangana Ranaut also once again clarified her stance on the whole clapboard controversy. She said, “One more thing, I never asked anyone to put my name on clapboard it’s AD’s business. Person on the floor is in charge, is answerable for many things that must have been the idea but constant attacks while I am going through a difficult phase is not acceptable.” Hoping to put all this behind, the actor said, “I am just a slave in Manikarnika‘s hands I am doing this only for her. I have made it clear to everyone”

About reshooting Sonu Sood’s portions in the film, Kangana said, “Yes, none of the portions he has shot before will be used because he has spiked hair with gel. So, the new team of DOP, editors and our writers of Manikarnika have discarded those scenes. I have to shoot all of that anyway. So, it’s easy to get another actor on board. Who keeps spiked hair for a period film?”

The Manikarnika actor also revealed that Sonu decided to incorporate a few Kushti scenes which were never there in the script earlier. The actor said, “He himself wrote his scenes of Kushtiblike Dangal which were never in the script. He and director shot a lot of stuff which was never in the script and writers discarded those. Is it my fault? Am I writing the film? He wanted the producers to retain the kushti portions as he made the body for it for 4 months. How did I know that is happening behind my back. When writers saw the film, they said they don’t want it.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd