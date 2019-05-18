Kangana Ranaut slays at Cannes Film Festival 2019

After turning heads in a golden saree and a black pantsuit, Kangana Ranaut wowed the onlookers in her third look at the ongoing 72nd edition of Cannes International Film Festival. The Manikarnika actor opted for an all-white gown with a trail. To add a colour pop to her look, she chose some interesting jewellery.

Her team shared the photos of her third outfit at Cannes 2019 on Instagram. “Live like you are made for the red carpet!!” read the caption of the photo.

Later, another set of clicks showed Kangana’s look from the Chopard party. Her team posted a photo that has the actor posing like a boss lady with the caption, “The glow before the Chopard party 💘😈”

Check out the latest pictures of Kangana Ranaut from Cannes 2019

Kangana has taken part in the prestigious event as a part of the Grey Goose Team.

Earlier, the 32-year-old actor deliberated on the bad working conditions for technicians on a film set and also talked about her idea of nationalism during her talk at the Indian Pavillion of the international film festival.

This is Kangana’s second year at Cannes. Last year, too, she was there as a part of the Grey Goose team and stunned everyone with her sartorial choices.

This year, she is joined by several Indian celebrities at the French Riviera. Actors like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Hina Khan ae also attending the festival.