Kangana Ranaut slams trolls comparing her film roles to Gen Z behaviour: ‘Don’t mislead youth’

Amid the ongoing Gen Z vs Kangana Ranaut controversy, several troll pages shared pictures and videos of the actor’s characters from her films while questioning her criticism of Gen Z. Many users pointed out the contrast between Kangana’s on-screen roles and her recent remarks, in which she referred to members of Gen Z as “gutter” and “cockroaches.” Thea actor-politician has now hit back at the trolls by sharing an old video of herself speaking in Parliament, where she had criticised Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for allegedly misusing pictures of her film characters. Along with the video, Kangana shared a lengthy note, accusing her critics of misleading teenagers by comparing her fictional on-screen characters with Gen Z’s real-life behaviour.

Sharing the old video, Kangana wrote, “You want to use my movie character clips I get paid millions to play, high-profile show business events where I am surrounded by my own entourage and event planners, security forces, you want to use these to convince vulnerable teenagers that she can also do the same on the road or in school functions or in dingy clubs? Is it the same thing? Don’t mislead the youth. It is not the same thing. Today, you mislead others’ children, tomorrow it will be your turn.”

Kangana Ranaut Instagram Stories. Kangana Ranaut Instagram Stories.

The Kangana Ranaut-Supriya Shrinate controversy dates back to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when Kangana was given a ticket by the Bharatiya Janata Party from Mandi. At the time, Supriya, a Congress spokesperson, faced backlash over a derogatory remark made using a photograph of the Bollywood actor.

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A post, shared from Supriya’s Instagram account, featured a picture of Kangana from one of her movies alongside the caption, “Kya bhav chal raha hai Mandi mein, koi batayega?” The remark was widely criticised. Supriya later denied posting it herself and claimed that someone had accessed and misused the account.

Kangana even brought up the incident during a Parliament session and said, “I am an artiste. I have done all kinds of roles—a gangster, a call girl, a drug addict. As an artiste, I have been given National Awards. They misused a picture from my film character.”

Of late, Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines after criticising members of Gen Z for allegedly abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Questioning their upbringing, she asked, “Who is birthing them?” and referred to them as “cockroaches” and “gutter.”

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She also targeted CJP spokesperson Sourav Das, calling him “jobless.” Responding to Kangana’s remarks, Sourav told Mojo Story that his friends believed he resembled a younger version of Hrithik Roshan. He jokingly suggested that Kangana might be “behind his life,” in an apparent reference to her long-running controversy with Hrithik. He even called her “frustrated” and “unstable.”