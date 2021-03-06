scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 06, 2021
Latest news

Kangana Ranaut hits back at Taapsee Pannu after her tweets on IT raids: ‘You will always be sasti’

Taapsee Pannu had signed off her tweets on Income Tax raids saying that ‘she is not so sati anymore’. The actor was referring to a comment by Kangana’s sister Rangoli in the past.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 6, 2021 11:58:17 am
taapsee pannu, kangana ranautKangana Ranaut once again took a jibe at Taapsee Pannu. (Photos: Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut has hit back at Taapsee Pannu hours after Taapsee tweeted about the Income Tax raids on her, which started on March 3. Taapsee had also taken a swipe at Kangana, referring to Rangoli Chandel’s comment that the Thappad actor was Kangana’s ‘sasti copy’.

“You will always remain sasti because you are sab rapists ka feminist… your ring master Kashyap was raided in 2013 as well for tax chori… government official’s report is out if you aren’t guilty go to court against them come clean on this … come on sasti,” Kangana wrote.

On Sunday morning, Taapsee had reacted to the raid and tweeted, “Three days of intense search. Of three things primarily: 1. The keys of the ‘alleged’ bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner.” In following tweets, she said, “The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before Pouting face. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister.”

She signed off the third tweet, saying, “P.S- “not so sasti”.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Rangoli had made the comment in 2019. “Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy (Some people copy Chandna but never acknowledge her contribution. Taapsee last said that Kangana needs a double filer. Taapsee, you need to stop being her sasti copy)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Janhvi Kapoor birthday old photos
On Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday, her 24 best photos with Sridevi, Khushi, Boney

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 06: Latest News

Advertisement