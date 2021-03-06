Kangana Ranaut hits back at Taapsee Pannu after her tweets on IT raids: ‘You will always be sasti’

Kangana Ranaut has hit back at Taapsee Pannu hours after Taapsee tweeted about the Income Tax raids on her, which started on March 3. Taapsee had also taken a swipe at Kangana, referring to Rangoli Chandel’s comment that the Thappad actor was Kangana’s ‘sasti copy’.

“You will always remain sasti because you are sab rapists ka feminist… your ring master Kashyap was raided in 2013 as well for tax chori… government official’s report is out if you aren’t guilty go to court against them come clean on this … come on sasti,” Kangana wrote.

On Sunday morning, Taapsee had reacted to the raid and tweeted, “Three days of intense search. Of three things primarily: 1. The keys of the ‘alleged’ bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner.” In following tweets, she said, “The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before Pouting face. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister.”

She signed off the third tweet, saying, “P.S- “not so sasti”.”

Rangoli had made the comment in 2019. “Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy (Some people copy Chandna but never acknowledge her contribution. Taapsee last said that Kangana needs a double filer. Taapsee, you need to stop being her sasti copy)