Kangana Ranaut attacks Bollywood for not appreciating Thalaivii: ‘Rise above petty human emotions’

Kangana Ranaut’s latest outing, J Jayalalitha biopic Thalaivii, has largely been received warmly by film critics and audiences. Now the film is streaming on Netflix and the actor has penned a note of gratitude for her team. Taking to Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, “Rarely a film loved passionately and unanimously… And Thalaivii is one such film… I am glad people getting to know Purchai Thalaivi Dr J. Jayalalithaa’s story. also big thanks to my team for making a film which is a shining diamond in my filmography. #gratitude.”

Thalaivii is based on the life of former actress and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The film features Kangana as Jayalalithaa and South superstar Arvind Swami as M. G. Ramachandran. The film explores the relationship between Jayalalithaa and MGR and the former’s rise as an actor and a politician.

However, now that the film is streaming on Netflix, more people are able to watch it. Even as the movie released in theatres on October 10 in several parts of the country, it did not see a theatrical release in Mumbai. Now, Kangana, who often targets Bollywood and refers to a “Bollywood Mafia” has urged the the Hindi film fraternity to come forward and show support by appreciating her film.

She wrote, “Meanwhile waiting for Bollywood Mafia to keep our political and ideological differences aside just how I don’t find it difficult to appreciate genuine art may be they can also rise above petty human emotions and for once let art win #Thalaivii.”

Thalaivii is directed by A. L. Vijay and written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, Madhan Karky (Tamil), and Rajat Arora (Hindi). The film also features Nassar, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun, Madhoo, Jisshu Sengupta, Thambi Ramaiah, Shamna Kasim and Samuthirakani in supporting roles.

On the work front, Kangana has wrapped up Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas where she plays an Indian Air Force pilot. She also has Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad in the pipeline. Kangana is now preparing for her next two films, Emergency, based on former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which she will also direct. She will also star in The Incarnation- SITA, where she will play the title role.