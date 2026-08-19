‘Don’t daydream about my bedroom’: Kangana Ranaut slams Baba Ramdev amid ‘Gen Gutter’ row

A day after yoga guru and businessman Baba Ramdev slammed Kangana Ranaut for her controversial “Generation Gutter” comment, the actor-politician has retorted, advising him not to give her character lessons. Claiming that she has a better personality than him, Kangana also pointed out that no “fraud” has been detected under her name, taking a jibe at the many controversies surrounding Ramdev and his Patanjali brand.

What triggered Kangana Ranaut-Baba Ramdev clash?

For those unversed, in response to the widespread support for the Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests in New Delhi, Kangana Ranaut had taken to social media to make purportedly objectionable comments about Indian Gen Z. In one of her posts, she criticised “young Hindu women who want to imitate the lives of independent career women without earning that freedom.”