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‘Don’t daydream about my bedroom’: Kangana Ranaut slams Baba Ramdev amid ‘Gen Gutter’ row
Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has responded sharply to Baba Ramdev after he criticised her 'Generation Gutter' remarks.
A day after yoga guru and businessman Baba Ramdev slammed Kangana Ranaut for her controversial “Generation Gutter” comment, the actor-politician has retorted, advising him not to give her character lessons. Claiming that she has a better personality than him, Kangana also pointed out that no “fraud” has been detected under her name, taking a jibe at the many controversies surrounding Ramdev and his Patanjali brand.
What triggered Kangana Ranaut-Baba Ramdev clash?
For those unversed, in response to the widespread support for the Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests in New Delhi, Kangana Ranaut had taken to social media to make purportedly objectionable comments about Indian Gen Z. In one of her posts, she criticised “young Hindu women who want to imitate the lives of independent career women without earning that freedom.”
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Claiming that they have “nothing to offer to the system,” she called them “ugly and corrupt,” and accused them of “doing drugs, drinking, and having endless body count.” She further labelled them “Generation Gutter,” sparking widespread controversy.
During his recent appearance at the TV9 Satta Sammelan, Ramdev was asked about Kangana Ranaut’s comments, and the yoga guru tore into her, questioning what qualifications she had to ridicule the country’s youth. “What is her qualification? Unka bachpan kaisa raha hai? Unki jawaani kaisi rahi hai? Unke pehle ke kaarname kaise rahe hain? (How was her childhood? How was her youth? What were her past accomplishments like?)”
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He added, “I don’t want to talk about such people. Calling any of our youngsters or Gen Z ‘gutter’ is a sign of a corrupted mind. It’s wrong. Her party members should take note of this.”
‘No fraud detected here’: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Baba Ramdev
On Wednesday, August 19, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to respond to Baba Ramdev. “Baba ji, don’t daydream about my jawani or bedroom. One can only assume based on rumours and gossip. At least mujhe kabhi Supreme Court se fatkar nahi lagi (I never got scolded by the Supreme Court) for false/fraud efficacy claims based on hard facts, not some gossip or assumptions. So don’t give me character lessons. Tumse toh bahut zyada behtar hai mera character (My character is far better than yours), no fraud detected here,” the actor-politician noted.
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Kangana Ranaut was most recently seen in director Manoj Tapadia’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which became a box-office bomb, grossing just Rs 8.32 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. She also serves as a BJP MP representing the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh.
A proponent of yoga and Ayurveda, Baba Ramdev is the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved and Patanjali Yogpeeth.
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