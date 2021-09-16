Manoj Muntashir says Sita never offered to Kareena Kapoor: ‘Kangana Ranaut is Sita, has been brought up in a certain way’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in the role of Sita in the upcoming film The Incarnation: Sita. The actor, who already has films like Tejas, Dhaakad, among others in her kitty, will play the titular role in the film written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, Manoj Muntashir and Alaukik Desai. While there were rumours about Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor playing the role of Sita, writer Manoj Muntashir has said that the makers never really approached anyone as they already had made up their mind about Kangana.

In a conversation with Free Press Journal, Muntashir said that Kangana was on their “priority list.” “We never approached other actresses and always wanted Kangana to play the title role,” he said. Manoj added that the character of Sita they have “sketched has various shades, and Kangana is the best cast from that point of view.”

Ahead of the film’s announcement, Kareena Kapoor was brutally trolled for allegedly hiking her fees when offered the project. The actor never commented on being offered the film.

Manoj also discussed that Kangana has “been brought up in a certain way and is deeply spiritual” so “you do not have to push her to be in that zone.” He further added that “Kangana is Sita. The moment you talk and discuss the subject with her, you can see the twinkle in her eyes.” Explaining the character of Sita from the film, Manoj said that she is “not shy, timid or vulnerable.” “She is someone who takes a stand, makes decisions. She has to be the flagbearer of Indian feminism. Sita should be a role model,” he added.

Manoj said that this will be a career-defining film for its cast and crew. “The Incarnation: Sita is a film that will define our careers. We are both taking it seriously and know that it can be a movie that will be remembered for a long time to come if made well. It is being planned on a grand and lavish scale and will be made on a big budget,” he concluded.

The Incarnation: Sita is being directed by Alaukik Desai.