Kangana Ranaut shows what growing up in Bollywood looks like with a fan-made video: ‘I suffered a lot’

Kangana Ranaut will be seen next in Thalaivi. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday reflected on her journey in Bollywood. She spoke about the pros and cons of “growing up in the film industry”, saying she suffered because she had no understanding of Bollywood.

“This is what growing up in the film industry looks like. I was a minor when I started working. I suffered a lot because I should have been in school studying and playing, not struggling to make career, that too without parents or proper understanding and guidance of film industry,” she wrote while sharing a fan-made video of herself.

The Thalaivi actor added that while her journey has been difficult, starting early gave her a lot of time to achieve success. Kangana further said that she learned that even at the age of 34, she can start from scratch and become a successful filmmaker as she has time.

She continued, “Today, I feel after starting from scratch at 16 and struggling for more than a decade to achieve success, I can still start from scratch at 34 and build my own studio and be a successful filmmaker because I have time.”

“I truly believe in what Krishna said in Geeta, every thing that appears bad has some good in it and everything that appears good at the surface definitely carries the seed of some bad in its womb… whether or not we see it that’s our problem, but that does not change the nature of reality,” Kangana concluded.

On the work front, Kangana has Thalaivi, Dhaakad, Tejas and Emergency in her kitty.