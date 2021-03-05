Kangana Ranaut shares video as she undergoes ‘army training’ for Tejas: ‘Just to wear the uniform is not enough’

Kanagana Ranaut is giving her 100 per cent to her upcoming film Tejas where she plays an Indian Air Force pilot. The fierce actor took to Twitter on Thursday to give us a peek into how hard she has been training for the film. To attain a certain physique and agility needed to play her role, she has claimed that she is going through “army training” in what appears to be a studio based in Mumbai.

Sharing a video of her climbing a net, a common feature in army training and many adventure sports, Kangana wrote, “Just to wear the uniform is not enough, it’s important to live through their struggles and hardships to know what it takes to have muscles of iron and nerves of steel.” She also added that she is “training to be worthy of the uniform.”

Just to wear the uniform is not enough, it’s important to live through their struggles and hardships to know what it takes to have muscles of iron and nerves of steel #Faujilife #Tejas

Training to be worthy of the uniform. Jai Hind @sarveshmewara1 @RSVPMovies @nonabains pic.twitter.com/fBH6c9b2TU — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

Excited to be a part of a film that celebrates a woman hero in uniform, Kangana had said in a statement, “Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men and women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty every day. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes.”

Writer Director of #Tejas struggled for more than a decade to get his first break, yesterday on the first day of the shoot his mother broke down, reminded me of my family who hung in there hoping to find a silver lining, not easy for outsiders, Kudos to our chief @sarveshmewara1 pic.twitter.com/sicvNAaOJ9 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 3, 2021

Kangana, who started shooting for Tejas earlier this week, had also shared on her social media how the film’s writer-director Sarvesh Mewara had to struggle for more than a decade to get his first film. She wrote on Twitter, “Writer Director of Tejas struggled for more than a decade to get his first break, yesterday on the first day of the shoot his mother broke down, reminded me of my family who hung in there hoping to find a silver lining, not easy for outsiders, Kudos to our chief Sarvesh Mewara.”

Tejas is the story of a daring and fierce fighter pilot, played by Kangana Ranaut. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country’s defense forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event. Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas is produced by RSVP Movies, who earlier bankrolled Uri: The Surgical Strike.