Kangana Ranaut shares Shraddha Walkar’s police complaint, says she died because Aaftab Poonawala ‘fulfilled his Dexter fantasy’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has commented on the Shraddha Walkar murder case, after a police statement that she made in 2020, complaining of her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala’s abusive behaviour, was made public. Kangana wrote in an Instagram story that Shraddha was undone by her feminine instincts to protect indiscriminately, even if that meant bringing harm to herself.

Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend Aaftab in Delhi earlier this year. Her body was cut in over 30 pieces, which the killer is said to have disposed over a period of three months. In her post, Kangana also alluded to his fascination for the American series Dexter, which he is said to have cited as inspiration behind his methods.

“This is the letter that Shraddha wrote to police in 2020, pleading for help,” Kangana wrote. “He always used to choke her and threatened to cut her in pieces – she has mentioned that he was blackmailing her but how did he manage to brainwash her and take her to Delhi. He isolated her and then fulfilled his Dexter fantasy.”

She continued, “We all know the answer ‘promise of marriage’ a bait all girls take, she was not weak or emotionally needy… She was just a girl born to dress and feed the dolls, take care of them and nurture them, make their beds and tell them bed time stories, unfortunately she had the heart of a female and it’s primitive instinct is to protect and heal.”

Kangana concluded, “A woman is essentially a womb a mother like our earth who sees no discrimination in those who deserve her and those who don’t… she believes in fairyland and believes that the world needs her love to heal, she is the feminine goddess of healing powers, she was not weak she was just a girl who thought she was in a fairy tale fighting the dark demons of her hero for we all know love triumphs all … she went too far to fight his demons but he wanted them to win and they did…”

In her statement, which she made in 2020, Shraddha detailed Aaftab’s abusive behaviour, and said that he had threatened to chop her up. She withdrew her complaint after 26 days, claiming that her dispute with Aaftab had been resolved.