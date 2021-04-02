Kangana Ranaut shares proof that she supported Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu: ‘But none of them praised me’

Ranaut made a series of tweets aimed at reminding that she had prasied the works of Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut has taken to Twitter yet again to express her anguish with her colleagues from the Hindi film industry. On Friday morning, the Manikarnika actor tweeted about how she has praised the work of her contemporaries like Alia Bhatt, Taapse Pannu, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor, but none of them have reciprocated.

Responding to a fan’s tweet that showed video clippings of Kangana praising the work of her contemporaries such as Alia, Deepika, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Taapsee Pannu, Kangana wrote, “There is not a single actress in this industry who I have not supported or praised here is the proof, but non (none) of them ever showed any support or praise for me.”

There is not a single actress in this industry who I have not supported or praised here is the proof, but non of them ever showed any support or praise for me, have you ever thought why? Why they gang up on me? Why this conspiracy to look through me and my work? Think hard 🙂 https://t.co/UjjOcAIaQ7 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 2, 2021

Kangana then claimed that many of these actors invite her to their film previews by “calling and messaging me directly, they send flowers and pamper me to sky and when I call them for my previews they don’t even take my calls.”

As you can see how comfortably I go for their movie previews when they invite by calling and messaging me directly, they send flowers and pamper me to sky and when I call them for my previews they don’t even take my calls now I bajao them every day cause that’s what they deserve. https://t.co/qlkhKtFlH9 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 2, 2021

She added that she calls them out on social media “every day cause that’s what they deserve”.

Agree, I always indulged in my craft to an extent that I had no sense of time and space whenver I emerged from my little bubble I saw horrible PR around me by these women trying to make me look insecure and unsupportive, hence decided to be here on twitter for सीधी बात No बकवास https://t.co/CREXX4VpQO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 2, 2021

Kangana, who is now promoting her upcoming multi-lingual political biopic on former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa, titled Thailaivi, directed by AL Vijay, often gets into a war of words with many Bollywood actors and filmmakers on Twitter. As she tried to explain her case of not getting any support from the film industry, she alleged, “I saw horrible PR around me by these women trying to make me look insecure and unsupportive.”

On Thursday, Alia Bhatt tested positive for COVID-19, Kangana, who had started the nepotism debate in Bollywood, has on various occasions attacked the Brahmastra star for being a star-kid, she had also called her performance in Gully Boy “mediocre”. However, Kangana had appreciated Alia’s performance in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi.

Kangana, who has attacked various actors and filmmakers from the Hindi film industry, has many a times also taken a sarcastic jibe on Deepika Padukone opening up about her struggle with depression.

On the work front, Kangana’s Thailaivi is set to hit theatres on April 23. She is now shooting for Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas which is being produced by Ronnie Screwwala’s RSVP Films. After wrapping up Tejas, the actor has Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad, Aparajita Ayodhya which she will also be directing, Indira Gandhi’s biopic and the second installment in the Manikarnika franchise – Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in her kitty.