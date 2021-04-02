scorecardresearch
Friday, April 02, 2021
Kangana Ranaut shares proof that she supported Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu: ‘But none of them praised me’

Kangana Ranaut has claimed that while she used to appreciate her colleagues Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu and Deepika Padukone in public, none of them reciprocated. She claimed there was a 'conspiracy' to look through her work.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
April 2, 2021 11:07:47 am
Kangana RanautRanaut made a series of tweets aimed at reminding that she had prasied the works of Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut has taken to Twitter yet again to express her anguish with her colleagues from the Hindi film industry. On Friday morning, the Manikarnika actor tweeted about how she has praised the work of her contemporaries like Alia Bhatt, Taapse Pannu, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor, but none of them have reciprocated.

Responding to a fan’s tweet that showed video clippings of Kangana praising the work of her contemporaries such as Alia, Deepika, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Taapsee Pannu, Kangana wrote, “There is not a single actress in this industry who I have not supported or praised here is the proof, but non (none) of them ever showed any support or praise for me.”

Kangana then claimed that many of these actors invite her to their film previews by “calling and messaging me directly, they send flowers and pamper me to sky and when I call them for my previews they don’t even take my calls.”

She added that she calls them out on social media “every day cause that’s what they deserve”.

Kangana, who is now promoting her upcoming multi-lingual political biopic on former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa, titled Thailaivi, directed by AL Vijay, often gets into a war of words with many Bollywood actors and filmmakers on Twitter. As she tried to explain her case of not getting any support from the film industry, she alleged, “I saw horrible PR around me by these women trying to make me look insecure and unsupportive.”

Also read |Alia Bhatt confirms she has tested positive for COVID-19, says ‘will be in home quarantine’

On Thursday, Alia Bhatt tested positive for COVID-19, Kangana, who had started the nepotism debate in Bollywood, has on various occasions attacked the  Brahmastra star for being a star-kid, she had also called her performance in Gully Boy “mediocre”. However, Kangana had appreciated Alia’s performance in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi.

Kangana, who has attacked various actors and filmmakers from the Hindi film industry, has many a times also taken a sarcastic jibe on Deepika Padukone opening up about her struggle with depression.

On the work front, Kangana’s Thailaivi is set to hit theatres on April 23. She is now shooting for Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas which is being produced by Ronnie Screwwala’s RSVP Films. After wrapping up Tejas, the actor has Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad, Aparajita Ayodhya which she will also be directing, Indira Gandhi’s biopic and the second installment in the Manikarnika franchise – Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in her kitty.

 

