Kangana Ranaut shares old video where she ignores Karan Johar at an awards show: ‘My attitude was always like this’

Kangana Ranaut’s tiff with Karan Johar is the stuff of legends for Bollywood fans, ever since she snubbed him on his show Koffee With Karan. Kangana recently revisited her grouse against the filmmaker and shared a video where she ignores him at Filmfare Awards in 2007. The actor said that even though she was new in Bollywood then, she had the same attitude.

The video showed Karan hosting the awards ceremony and announcing an award. “This award has been decided by public poll and I have been winning it for the past three years,” he said. The clip then showed Kangana being declared the winner and receiving the trophy on stage. As Kangana walked away from the stage after receiving the award, Karan tried to get her attention, but was ignored. “Thank you, Kangana and congratulations. I am here,” he said, before adding, “If that matters at all.” On receiving no response, he said, “Doesn’t seem to. Alright, okay, well done, Kangana.”

Posting the video on Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Haha mera attitude pehle se hi kharab hai (my attitude was always bad).” In a follow-up post, she added, “This is my first year in the industry, I was a teenager lekin attitude aisa hi tha (but my attitude was still like this).”

In 2017, Kangana made an appearance on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan, where she called him the flag-bearer of nepotism and ‘movie mafia’.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has Dhaakad and Tejas in the pipeline.