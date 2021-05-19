Kangana Ranaut shares lessons from the pandemic: ‘Don’t beg from poor people for funds if you are rich’

A day after testing negative for coronavirus, actor Kangana Ranaut has shared ‘lessons from the pandemic’ which she believes might be difficult for some to understand. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared five learnings, one of which was a dig at celebrities who have started fundraisers to contribute towards Covid-19 relief work.

In a note shared on her Instagram stories, the Manikarnika actor wrote, “Thought of the day might be complex or too evolved for few but some will get it. Lessons from the pandemic 1) No one is insignificant everyone can help but its important to recognise your place , role and influence in the society 2) Don’t beg from poor people for funds if you are rich.”

.Kangana Ranaut added that those who have an influential presence in society should try to save lives amid the shortage of hospital beds and oxygen. She further wrote, “3) if your influence allows arrange for oxygen, beds or medicines for individuals you might save a few 4) if you are a prominent personality then don’t run after a few, protect and support the one who can save millions if right environment and support given to him.”

The 34-year-old actor concluded, “5) When that one and only power solves more than a billion people’s problems of beds and oxygen in less than a week, don’t forget to acknowledge your contribution to that outcome however small it may be but remember you invested yourself in it, not many will recognise your kindness, cause in life some do drama and some simply care.”

Kangana Ranaut tested positive for coronavirus on May 8. She had then called the virus ‘a small time flu’ and promised to ‘demolish’ it.

While announcing that she has recovered from the virus, the actor wrote, “All the demons who are asking for my report because they see the world as a projection of their interior, here it is… A Ram bhakt never lies… Jai Shri Ram.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is waiting for the release of her film Thalaivi which has been postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus.