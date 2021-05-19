Kangana Ranaut shares her Covid-19 negative report on Instagram, says ‘demons’ were questioning her

After announcing that she has tested negative for Covid-19 and is fully recovered from the virus on Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut has now shared a screenshot of the report on Instagram.

Sharing the report on her Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, “All the demons who are asking for my report because they see the world as a projection of their interior, here it is… A Ram bhakt never lies… Jai Shri Ram.”

actor Kangana Ranaut shared a screenshot of her negative Covid-19 report on Instagram. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram) actor Kangana Ranaut shared a screenshot of her negative Covid-19 report on Instagram. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Kangana had also released a video of her recovery journey. She had then said, “Yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus… Anyway thanks for your wishes and love.”

When the actor had tested positive for the virus, she had disparagingly referred to it as a ‘a small time flu that got too much press’ and promised to ‘demolish’ it. The photo sharing social media platform had reportedly deleted her post after she was criticised for being insensitive and spreading misinformation.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi’s release has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After Thalaivi, the actor will be seen in Tejas. She also has actioner Dhaakad, Indira Gandhi’s biopic and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in her kitty.