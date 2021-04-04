Kangana Ranaut shares an edited video of Karan Johar dancing on ‘Chali Chali’: ‘Best video so far’

Kangana Ranaut seems to be getting most of her entertainment from Twitter these days, and enjoying it too. The actor, who has been urging her fans to record and share videos of them dancing to her latest song, “Chali Chali,” from Thalaivi, has shared a mash-up video featuring Karan Johar. The video was originally shot from his dance performance at Sonam Kapoor’s sangeet in 2018.

This particular edited video, which was initially posted by Kangana’s fan, shows Karan Johar dancing to Thalaivi’s “Chali Chali” song. Sharing this video, Kangana captioned it, “Best video so far #ChaliChaliChallenge”.

Kangana in Thalaivi will be seen portraying the late Tamil Nadu chief minister and former actor Jayalalithaa. The film has been directed by A L Vijay. As its first song Chali Chali was released last week, the team introduced the #ChaliChaliChallenge to promote the upcoming film that is set to release on April 30. Many fans have participated in this challenge on the micro blogging site by tagging the star.

A big round of applause for Jaya Aunty @Leo_JayaStan who showed some guts to take up the #ChaliChaliChallenge pic.twitter.com/WH55xe7Uo8 — Kangster Apoorva (@KangsterA) April 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Kangana has taken on KJo many times after their relationship was strained when she called him the flagbearer of nepotism on his chat show Koffee With Karan Season 5. On the other hand, Kangana had opened up at the trailer launch of Thalaivi in Mumbai about her social media antics. The actor, who once thought social media is “consuming,” had said, “I personally feel that a lot of things that I do and say are for light-hearted interactions, but people are so serious in life that they don’t get it. Many times I criticise people and talk about what has pained me, but I am also very comfortable about meeting them after that because my interactions are real, many people cannot do that.”

Besides Kangana Ranaut, Thalaivi also features Arvind Swami, Nassar, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun, Poorna, Madhu Bala among others in significant parts. Thalaivi has been helmed by A L Vijay, with a screenplay penned by K V Vijayendra Prasad, Rajat Arora and Madhan Karky.

After Thalaivi, Kangana will be seen in Tejas, the film she is shooting for presently. The National Award winning actor also has actioner Dhaakad, Indira Gandhi’s biopic, which she will also direct and the second installment in the Manikarnika franchise – Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in her kitty.