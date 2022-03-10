Kangana Ranaut sees nephew Prithvi off to school before she heads to Mumbai: ‘All the best mere bachche…’

Actor Kangana Ranaut shared a photo of her nephew Prithvi Raj Chandel as he got ready for school. In the photos, Kangana, who is wearing a dress and jacket, holds her nephew’s hand. In another photo, she looks lovingly at him.

Kangana captioned one photo, “There was a day when was born and now he is ready for school … all the best mere bachche.” In the other story, she wrote, “Not nervous at all.” Prithvi Raj is Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s son. In another photo, she wrote, ”As I leave for Mumbai, delighted to see him off on the first day of his school.”

(Photos: Instagram/ Kangana Ranaut) (Photos: Instagram/ Kangana Ranaut)

Rangoli welcomed Prithvi on November 16 in 2017. At the time, she posted a photo with the newborn and welcomed him into the world with a tweet, “Dear friends meet our son Prithvi Raj Chandel.” Later she even shared a collage of her baby boy with a caption, “My little munchkin!!!!” Kangana shares a close bond with Prithvi, and often shares photos with him on her Instagram account.

Kangana Ranaut has her hands full with work, as she is hosting the reality show Lockk Upp, as well as several films in the pipeline, including Dhaakad, Tejas and Sita. She was last seen in the film, Thalaivii.