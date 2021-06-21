Kangana Ranaut says yoga helped sister Rangoli after acid attack: ‘She had 53 surgeries, half her face was burnt’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has opened up about how yoga has helped her family on International Yoga Day on Monday. The actor spoke about the acid attack on her sister Rangoli and how it has scarred her so much that she stopped speaking altogether.

“Rangoli has the most inspiring Yoga story, a road side Romeo threw acid on Rangoli when she was hardly 21, with third degree burns, half of her face burnt, one eye lost its vision, one ear melted away and a breast severely damaged, she had to go through 53 surgeries in 2-3 years but that wasn’t all, my biggest concern was her mental health as she had stopped to speak,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

“No matter what happened she would not say a word just stare blankly at every thing, she was engaged to an Air Force officer and when he saw her face after the acid attack he left and never returned, even then she did not shed a tear neither she uttered a word, doctors told me she is in a state of shock, they gave her therapies and put her on medication for psychiatric help but nothing helped,” Kangana remembered.

She said that she was 19 at that time and didn’t know how to help her sister. “I desperately wanted her to talk to me, so I took her every where with me even to my Yoga classes. She started practising Yoga and I saw dramatic transformation in her. Not only she started to respond to her pain and my lame jokes but also regained her lost vision in one eye,” she said.

Kangana has spoken of yoga journey of each of her family members, including her parents, brother Aksht and sister-in-law Ritu as well. “A few years ago Mother was diagnosed with diabetes , thyroid and high level of cholesterol(600) doctor said we need to do an open heart surgery for her cause there might be blockage, I told mother with tears in my eyes give me 2 months of your life please I can’t let them open your heart, she trusted me and eventually I succeeded in my persistent pursuit today she has no meditation, no illness she is healthiest and fittest in the family,” Kangana had written about her mother.