Kangana Ranaut says Tabu’s Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 saved Bollywood: ‘I think women deserve much more credit…’

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday took to her Instagram stories and praised Tabu for ‘single handedly’ saving Bollywood with her hit films – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2. Tabu is ‘slaying’ in her 50s, according to Kangana, who also believes that women should be given more credit.

The Queen actor wrote, “Only two Hindi films have worked this year – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2… and both films have superstar Tabu ji in central roles, slaying in her 50s… single-handedly saving the Hindi film industry. Her talent and consistency have never been questioned but to look her best and reach the peak of her stardom in her fifties is commendable.”

She added, “I think women deserve much more credit for their unwavering dedication to their work… Such an inspiration.”

Tabu’s latest film Drishyam 2, also starring Ajay Devgan, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta, hit screens on November 18. The movie’s collection currently stands at Rs 36.97 crore.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a success at the box office, grossing Rs 266 crore worldwide. The movie starred Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in addition to Tabu.

Tabu has Bholaa, Khufiya and Kuttey in the pipeline. As for Kangana Ranaut, the actor will next be seen in the film Emergency. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary and Milind Soman.