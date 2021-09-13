Kangana Ranaut says she would unfollow sister Rangoli Chandel, tells her ‘don’t need you in my life’ in hilarious video

Actor Kangana Ranaut believes that the South industry is a far more harmonious and familial place to work in, as compared to Bollywood. The actor, whose film Thalaivii, just released, believes that Bollywood has much to learn from other industries. Kangana also opened up about how her unfiltered opinions have landed her in trouble, and she had to face financial repercussions.

In an interview with RJ Raunac, Kangana was asked about expressing her political opinions and taking sides, something she gets heavy backlash for, on social media. Speaking about this, she said, “When I look around in the country, and I’ve seen that as an actor, if you talk about breaking up the country, there’s no problem. But if you talk about reuniting it, there is a problem.” Mentioning the repercussions of when she has expressed her opinions, she said, “My brands abandoned me, my contracts were terminated, I had a financial loss of crores.”

Asked if she ever thinks twice about posting on social media, she said emphatically that she doesn’t as she is pretty ‘straightforward’ that way. “My approach to life is exactly how I am, I am not double faced. My thought process could be layered and complex, but there are no two faces, one for the public and for myself, there’s just one.”

Speaking on the difference between Bollywood and the South industry, Kangana said, “That spirit to be united, is not present in Bollywood, to bring the industry forward. There are many jealous people, like a crab mentality, to bring others down. That’s where their focus is. I hope this changes.”

Quizzed on who she would like to unfollow on Instagram, she joked, “I’ll unfollow Rangoli,” to avoid further controversy. Rangoli Chandel is Kangana’s sister. She also took a dare from the show’s host to call her last dialled number, which happened to be her sister, and tell her that she doesn’t want them in her life anymore. As Kangana made the call, her sister replied, “Main phir bhi rahoongi (I will still stay).” Kangana said, “This is my sister’s spirit”.

Kangana’s film Thalaivii, which is a J Jayalalithaa biopic, released on September 10.