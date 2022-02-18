scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 18, 2022
Must Read

Kangana Ranaut says she wasn’t trying to sabotage Gangubai Kathiawadi’s box office by slamming video of girl imitating Alia Bhatt

Earlier this week, Kangana Ranaut had complained about scenes from Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi being recreated by a little girl on a social media platform.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
February 18, 2022 9:12:50 am
kangana-alia-gangubaiKangana Ranaut had slammed Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. (Photos: Kangana Ranaut, ALia Bhatt/ Instagram)

Actor Kangana Ranaut and producer Ekta Kapoor were in New Delhi on Wednesday to promote their upcoming AltBalaji reality show Lock Upp. The actor was asked a follow-up question about her social media comment criticising a little girl’s viral video in which she had recreated Alia Bhatt’s look from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Kangana had taken to Instagram and had written, “Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it ok to sexualize her at this age? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly.”

While the actor was promoting her show in New Delhi, she said that she was not trying to “harm anybody in terms of business” with her comments, but it was an act of dissent.

She said, “Jo 6-7 saal ke bachche hai, woh kisi tarah se exploit ho rahe hai, jab main unki baat kar rahi hoon (I was talking about the exploitation of 6 or 7-year-olds). With that I don’t think it’s to harm anybody in terms of business or the money that they are going to make. Shouldn’t there be a conscience keeper of society? Shouldn’t artists also have an opposing view?”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |Kangana Ranaut slams video of little girl imitating Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi dialogue: ‘Is it ok to sexualize her at this age?’

The Thailaivii star also called the whole issue a ‘petty thought’ and said that nobody’s voice should be silenced just because it might be detrimental to a film’s box office collection.

“What will there be, if there is no opposition? The person will only have their (own) way. I am not going to jail them or anything, I am not an authority, I am only expressing my opinion that this doesn’t look right to me. Just because my opinion is not in their interest of making money, why should my voice be shut? Just because it doesn’t serve somebody’s purpose economically, why should my voice should be shut? Nobody’s voice should be shut! What I said is in the interest of the girl children who are being exploited to imitate TikTok videos and imitate a sex worker with a beedi (cigarette) in her mouth,” she added.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Kangana also mentioned that “social media is a place where people can give opposing views” and not just a place for “filters” and “fancy clothes”. “I am not saying that I am right or they are wrong. But I am saying that I should have the freedom to say… In the creative field, there is absolute intolerance for any opposing views. That should not happen, Kangana concluded.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Bappi Lahiri 660
RIP Bappi Lahiri: Pictorial tribute to the ‘Disco King’

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 18: Latest News

Advertisement