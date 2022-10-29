Kangana Ranaut says she is open to joining politics: ‘Government chahegi mera participation ho…’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut opened up about her possible entry into politics and also revealed the constituency she would like to serve. Ranaut’s alleged entry into politics has long been a subject of rumours.

At a session at Panchayat Aaj Tak, Kangana said, “Jis tarah ke haalat honge, government chahegi mera participation ho (Depending on the kind of situation, and if the government needs my participation), I will be very much open to all kinds of participation. As I said, it would be great if people in Himachal Pradesh would give me a chance to serve. So, definitely, it will be sobhagya ki baat (fortunate situation).” She then added, “It is sad that both PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi are competitors. But, Modiji knows he has no opponent.” Kangana hails from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh and the Lok Sabha polls are all set to take place in 2024.

However, a few weeks ago, Kangana had dismissed all the rumours of her joining politics anytime soon. As reported by ANI, Kangana had said, “I have no intentions of entering politics and fighting elections right now. As an artist, I am interested in Indian politics. I will continue to make movies about politics in future.” She also added, “I look forward to serving those who are doing good for the country. I will support those who are serving the country in every possible way.”

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in the film Emergency in the role of Indira Gandhi. The film is being directed Kangana and also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Shreyas Talpade and Milind Soman. She also has Tejas in her kitty.