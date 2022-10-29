scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Kangana Ranaut says she is open to joining politics: ‘Government chahegi mera participation ho…’

Kangana Ranaut stated she is open to joining politics and would be interested in serving the people of Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana Ranaut, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC, Uddhav Thackeray, Bombay High Court, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsKangana Ranaut hints at joining politics. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut opened up about her possible entry into politics and also revealed the constituency she would like to serve. Ranaut’s alleged entry into politics has long been a subject of rumours.

At a session at Panchayat Aaj Tak, Kangana said, Jis tarah ke haalat honge, government chahegi mera participation ho (Depending on the kind of situation, and if the government needs my participation), I will be very much open to all kinds of participation. As I said, it would be great if people in Himachal Pradesh would give me a chance to serve. So, definitely, it will be sobhagya ki baat (fortunate situation).” She then added, “It is sad that both PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi are competitors. But, Modiji knows he has no opponent.” Kangana hails from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh and the Lok Sabha polls are all set to take place in 2024. 

Also read |Kangana Ranaut suggests she has superpowers after claiming she predicted former Twitter heads’ doom: ‘Some call it witchcraft…’

However, a few weeks ago, Kangana had dismissed all the rumours of her joining politics anytime soon. As reported by ANI, Kangana had said, “I have no intentions of entering politics and fighting elections right now. As an artist, I am interested in Indian politics. I will continue to make movies about politics in future.” She also added, “I look forward to serving those who are doing good for the country. I will support those who are serving the country in every possible way.”

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in the film Emergency in the role of Indira Gandhi. The film is being directed Kangana and also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Shreyas Talpade and Milind Soman. She also has Tejas in her kitty.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — UNEP’s Emissions G...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — UNEP’s Emissions G...
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?Premium
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...Premium
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...
Experts Explain: How not to deal with ChinaPremium
Experts Explain: How not to deal with China

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-10-2022 at 06:19:21 pm
Next Story

Russia says British navy personnel blew up Nord Stream gas pipelines

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

SUHANA
Suhana Khan rocks in a saree, mom Gauri Khan drapes it for her
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 29: Latest News
Advertisement