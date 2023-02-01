‘I’m not a political person’: Kangana Ranaut says she is ‘sensitive and sensible’

Actor-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut described herself as a ‘sensible and reasonable’ person who is unfit for politics. She said in a new tweet that those who ‘hate/fear’ her justify it because of her political beliefs. She was reacting to influencer Uorfi Javed’s comment that their political ideologies don’t match, but despite that, they have mutual respect.

Kangana wrote, “I am a sensitive n sensible person not a political person,I was asked to join politics many times I didn’t but those who hate my light they need to justify their hate/fear,they reason that they hate my political ideologies,ha ha whatever helps them get through the day 🥰🙏.” Mere months ago, at a session at Panchayat Aaj Tak, Kangana had said that she is open to joining politics. “Jis tarah ke haalat honge, government chahegi mera participation ho (Depending on the kind of situation, and if the government needs my participation), I will be very much open to all kinds of participation. As I said, it would be great if people in Himachal Pradesh would give me a chance to serve. So, definitely, it will be sobhagya ki baat (fortunate situation),” she said.

I am a sensitive n sensible person not a political person,I was asked to join politics many times I didn’t but those who hate my light they need to justify their hate/fear,they reason that they hate my political ideologies,ha ha whatever helps them get through the day 🥰🙏 https://t.co/7nm5omfnSe — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 31, 2023

The actor recently returned to Twitter after being permanently suspended by the platform a couple of years ago. She was found to have repeatedly violated the platform’s rules regarding hate speech.

She didn’t waste much time to return to her usual social media behaviour after coming back. Kangana launched an attack on Shah Rukh Khan‘s blockbuster hit Pathaan, and pointed out that he had delivered only flops in the last decade. She also questioned why the film was being hailed by the left-wing for his perceived pro-Pakistan politics, while right-wing cinema is declared ‘propaganda’.

Kangana was last seen in the legendary flop Dhaakad, which could barely last a week in theatres. She has said that she has pooled all her resources and mortgaged all her property to produce and direct her new film, the period drama Emergency. She will play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film, which recently wrapped production.