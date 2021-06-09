Kangana Ranaut says she has been unable to pay half of last year’s tax due to ‘no work’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she is the highest tax paying actress in India but has been unable to pay half of her last year’s tax because of ‘no work’. However, she added that she doesn’t mind the government charging interest on the pending amount.

In her Instagram story, the Panga actor shared, “Even though I come under highest tax slab pay almost 45 percent of my income as tax, even though I am the highest tax paying actress but because of no work haven’t paid half of my last year’s tax yet, first time in my life.”

She added, “I am late in paying tax but the government is charging me interest on that pending tax money, still I welcome this move.” Ending her post on a positive note, Kangana wrote, “Time could be tough for us individually but together we are tougher than the time.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is awaiting the release of her film Thalaivi that was postponed amid surging Covid-19 cases in India. It was scheduled to release on April 23 in theatres. Besides Thalaivi, she also has Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Dhaakad and a film on Indira Gandhi in her kitty.