Kangana Ranaut says got ‘secret calls’ from big stars like Akshay Kumar after Thalaivi trailer: ‘They can’t praise it openly like Alia and Deepika films’

Kangana Ranaut has once again expressed her views regarding Bollywood on Twitter. (Photo: Instagram/Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar)

Kangana Ranaut on Thursday took to Twitter to share her opinion on the way the Hindi film industry functions. The actor claimed that she had got ‘secretive, appreciative’ messages from big stars like Akshay Kumar upon the trailer release of Thalaivi. However, the same actors dare not express their true feelings about her work in front of the world, she lamented.

Stating that one should be objective about art and not let their biases come in the way of truly applauding it, Kangana Ranaut tweeted, “Wish an industry of art can be objective when it comes to art, and not indulge in power play and politics when it comes to cinema, my political views and spirituality should not make me a target of bullying, harassment and isolation but if they do, then obviously I will win.”

Further expounding on her first tweet, Kangana shared a post which read, “Bollywood is so hostile that even to praise me can get people in trouble, I have got many secret calls and messages even from big stars like @akshaykumar they praised @Thalaivithefilm trailer to sky but unlike Alia and Deepika films they can’t openly praise it. Movie mafia terror.”

On the work front, Kangana is looking forward to three releases — Thalaivi, Tejas and Dhaakad. While Thalaivi is a Jayalalithaa biopic which will see her play the titular role, Tejas is a war-drama where Kangana essays the role of a Sikh soldier. Meanwhile, Dhaakad is being touted as a true-blue actioner with the actor playing the role of Agent Agni.

Dhaakad also features Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal parts. It is said to release on October 1 this year.