Kangana Ranaut says her mother farms for 7-8 hours a day, serves guests personally: ‘She is not rich because of me…’

Actor Kangana Ranaut says she draws a lot of strength from her mother, who lives a simple life and has never been swayed by her daughter’s success.

In a series of tweet, Kangana opened up about her mother, Asha, and said she has been a teacher for more than 25 years but finds solace in spending time in farming. The actor said it is through her mother that she gets her fearless, non-compromising attitude which “film mafia” can never fathom.

“Please note my mother is not rich because of me, I come from a family of politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen. Mom has been a teacher for more than 25 years, film mafia must understand where my attitude comes from and why I can’t do cheap stuff and dance in weddings like them,” she tweeted.

In a Twitter thread, Kangana listed how her mother goes about her day. The actor wrote that her mother spends seven-eight hours farming and often when people come visiting the house, asking to meet “Kangana’s mother”, she welcomes them, offers them tea and snacks and then introduces herself to them, leaving them shocked.’

“They are always shocked to find out! They bow down, touch her feet. I told her once, ‘So many people visit the house, why do you need to yourself give them tea and snacks?’ She told me, ‘No beta, it is our good fortune to serve those who love you so much.’ Blessed be my mother and her nature,” she wrote.

Yeh meri Mata ji hain roz 7-8 ghante kheti karti hain, aksar ghar pe log aate hain aur unse kehte hain humein Kangana ki mummy se milna hai, badi vinamrta se haath dhokar woh unhein chai pani dekar kehti hain, Main he unki Maa hoon, unki aankhein fati reh jati hai, woh hairan 1/2 pic.twitter.com/RTQX1jIG93 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 26, 2023

Kangana, however, said she does have a few complaints about her mother: That she doesn’t want to come to film sets, doesn’t want to dine out, would only prefer home cooked food.

“She doesn’t want to stay in Mumbai, doesn’t want to go abroad. And if we force here, then we get a good scolding!” Kangana wrote, sharing pictures of her mother from her farms.

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in her directorial Emergency, a political drama wherein she plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film was initially announced to release on October 20, but the actor recently decided to change the date after films like Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan’s Ganapath and Bhushan Kumar’s Yaariyan 2 also zeroed in on the said date.

Kangana’s last film Dhaakad was among the most notorious box office bombs of the pandemic era. Incidentally, Ganapath is directed by Vikas Bahl, whose film Queen propelled Kangana to stardom.