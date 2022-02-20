Kangana Ranaut says Gangubai Kathiawadi will turn Rs 200 crore into ashes at box office: ‘Biggest drawback of the film…’

Kangana Ranaut has yet again taken a dig at Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor has indirectly spoken about how Bollywood is “destined to doom” till the time its leash is in the hands of movie mafia. In her statement, which she posted on Sunday, Kangana made sly remarks on Alia without naming her. She called the actor “papa ki pari” and “romcom bimbo.” She also stated that the reason why the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film won’t work at the box office is because of its biggest drawback, casting.

“This Friday, 200 cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office… For a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act… Biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting… Yeh nahi sudhrenge no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films… Bollywood is destined to doom jab tak movie mafia has power,” her post read.

Kangana Ranaut shared this on Instagram. Kangana Ranaut shared this on Instagram.

She continued, “Bollywood mafia daddy papa who has single handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry, has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this release. People need to stop entertaining him, in this Friday release even a big hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations.”

This is not the first time when Kangana has passed comment on Alia’s film. Earlier this month, she had criticised a little girl’s viral video in which she had recreated Alia Bhatt’s look from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Kangana had taken to Instagram and had written, “Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it ok to sexualize her at this age? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly.”

However, later, during a press conference in Delhi for her upcoming reality show Lock Upp, Kangana said that she was not trying to “harm anybody in terms of business” with her comments, but it was an act of dissent.

She said, “Jo 6-7 saal ke bachche hai, woh kisi tarah se exploit ho rahe hai, jab main unki baat kar rahi hoon (I was talking about the exploitation of 6 or 7-year-olds). With that I don’t think it’s to harm anybody in terms of business or the money that they are going to make. Shouldn’t there be a conscience keeper of society? Shouldn’t artists also have an opposing view?”

At present, Kangana is gearing up for Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp, which will stream on ALTBalaji.