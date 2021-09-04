Kangana Ranaut says ‘gangism’ and ‘groupism’ of theatre owners and film studious harming cinema business

Kangana Ranaut is all set for her film Thalaivii to release in theatres on September 10. The actor took to Instagram to share that in the times when the pandemic has hit several businesses, the cinema business being one of them, her producers are not getting any support from theatre owners and multiplex chains to release her film.

She shared in a video message, “I want to talk about how so many businesses have had to face tough times during the pandemic. One of those businesses is the cinema business. While the theatres business has come down, many streaming and digital platforms have earned a lot of profit.”

Kangana also shared that they have rejected various offers from streaming platforms so they could release the film in a cinema hall. She said, “Our film is made with a budget of Rs 90 crore. It is one of the biggest budgeted female-centric films in the history of films in India. Our producers Vishnuvardhan Induri and Shailesh Singh are facing several challenges at this point. They decided to support theatres as we are all theatre-made people. But we didn’t know that we will not get the support that we needed from theatres.”

She also said that certain studios are posing a challenge for them. “We have made the money that we used to make the film, so the film is good for us. But cinema halls and multiplex chains are not allowing us to run the film. They have told us that studious like Yash Raj and others are not allowing us to run our film. Theatres and multiplexes should leave ‘gangism’ and ‘groupism’ behind and think of ways to bring the audiences back to the cinema halls,” said Kangana.

As a parting message, the actor said, “I need your support and I know I’ll get it from you, if multiplexes don’t screen our movie, please watch it in single screens, and later on streaming platforms.”

Kangana is presently promoting Thalaivii in Chennai. On Saturday morning, Kangana paid tribute at former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s memorial at Marina beach.

The Central Board of Film Certification passed the Jayalalithaa biopic, giving it a ‘U’ Certificate earlier.

Thalaivii, which also features Arvind Swamy, was earlier scheduled to release in April but was postponed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.