Kangana Ranaut says Emergency is a ‘musical drama’: ‘Don’t know why people don’t expect songs’

Actor Kangana Ranaut is currently busy directing her upcoming film Emergency, where she will also be seen on screen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. While this is going to be a political film, Kangana recently described it as a ‘musical drama’.

The Dhaakad actor revealed that the film will have five songs and said that the film might have the ‘longest song ever above 10 minutes.’

In her Instagram story, she uploaded photos from the set and wrote, “Choreographer on set today…director can take it easy ha ha…by the way we have 5 songs in #emergency it’s a musical drama. I don’t know why people don’t expect songs in Emergency…I love music, I might just have the longest song ever above 10 minute …For interval block…and great music @gvprakash.”

In another Instagram post, the actor had shared that Emergency is on its 58th day of shoot. The image was taken from the sets and had, “Emergency shoot day #58” written on it. The film is produced by Kanagana’s Manikarnika Films along with Renu Pitti.

In an earlier statement, Kangana had previously said, “Emergency reflects one of the most important periods in Indian political history which changed the way we view power and that’s why I decided to tell this story.” Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman.

Emergency is scheduled to release this year.