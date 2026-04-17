Kangana Ranaut says Dhurandhar revived industry; praises R Madhavan for ‘very close’ portrayal of Ajit Doval

Like many in the Hindi film industry, Kangana Ranaut has joined the bandwagon as she heaped praise on Ranveer Singh’s latest juggernaut Dhurandhar. The actor, in a recent interaction, shared how the film has revived the industry and also given hope to theatre owners.

Speaking to ANI, she said, “The film industry, in a way, was becoming disconnected from the country. Audience participation had declined, studios were depleting, and people didn’t want to watch these films anymore. South Indian films received a greater entry and much recognition, especially because of their culture-focused content and regionally relevant stories. With such relevant films, people want to watch them.”