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Kangana Ranaut says Dhurandhar revived industry; praises R Madhavan for ‘very close’ portrayal of Ajit Doval
Kangana Ranaut spoke about how Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar films has revived the industry and also given hope to theatre owners.
Like many in the Hindi film industry, Kangana Ranaut has joined the bandwagon as she heaped praise on Ranveer Singh’s latest juggernaut Dhurandhar. The actor, in a recent interaction, shared how the film has revived the industry and also given hope to theatre owners.
Speaking to ANI, she said, “The film industry, in a way, was becoming disconnected from the country. Audience participation had declined, studios were depleting, and people didn’t want to watch these films anymore. South Indian films received a greater entry and much recognition, especially because of their culture-focused content and regionally relevant stories. With such relevant films, people want to watch them.”
She added, “You can see how much business Dhurandhar has done. People want to see their stories. You are making them watch something which is not making sense in today’s time. They are not buying that. The film industry was getting drowned, but this film has revived the film industry. There is a hope now as once, theatre owners are also hopeful, otherwise they were showing old films. Theatres were on the verge of shutting down.”
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Talking about earlier films and how they showed unrealistic lifestyles, she said, “Films are like a spectrum and they have a lot of variety. We should appreciate this diversity, but you are making a whole generation napunsak. You are showing that India youth is tapori and that he has no other work other than stalking a girl. So this is not the reality of life.”
Kangana also praised her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R. Madhavan and said, “Madhavan was terrific in the film. I have met Ajit Doval ji and he has got a huge personality. I think there should be an entirely separate film on Ajit Doval. Only then an actor would be able to do justice to his character. But Madhavan was very close. He is a very good actor.”
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