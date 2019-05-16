Kangana Ranaut claims Aditya Pancholi abused her; actor denies charges

Actor Kangana Ranaut filed a complaint against fellow actor Aditya Pancholi a month ago, alleging that he exploited and abused her more than a decade ago. However, soon after, Pancholi also submitted a complaint to the police, alleging that Ranaut’s lawyer had threatened to falsely implicate him in a case of rape.

According to police, Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel sent an email to Mumbai Police last month, detailing the physical torture and mental harassment by Pancholi.

An officer at Versova police station, where the complaint was submitted, said while verifying the allegations, they served a notice to Pancholi seeking a response. Pancholi, however, denied the allegations and submitted his own application along with evidence, the officer added.

“Pancholi had filed a defamation case against Ranaut earlier this year, which is being heard in court,” the officer said, adding that both the applications were being investigated and no FIR had been lodged yet.