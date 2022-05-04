Kangana Ranaut attends Arpita’s Eid party with Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar, fans are stunned: ‘Iconic’

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and her actor-husband Aayush Sharma hosted a star-studded Eid party on Tuesday. While the who’s who of the Hindi film industry made an appearance at the party, one celebrity whose appearance left the photographers stationed outside Arpita’s house surprised was actor Kangana Ranaut. She joined the likes of Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan and several others who often end up being criticised by her.

For the party, Kangana opted for a traditional outfit. She wore a white sharara keeping up with the theme of the party. As a paparazzo shared a video of Kangana arriving for Arpita’s Eid party, some Instagram users were all praise of her for looking beautiful. However, there were some who noted Kangana attending a Bollywood party when she keeps criticising the industry for its ways.

One of them commented on the video, “Finally she got the invitation 😀.” Another joked, “Aaj ache mood me hai ye…😂😂😂😂 (today, she is in a good mood).” When the paparazzo shared a video of Deepika and Ranveer from the same party, an Instagram user noted, “DP and Kangana ..same party 😂😂😂🤔.” One of them also wrote, “Deepika kangana ek party mei …….. Maar peet na ho jaae 😂😂😂😂😂😂.” Similar comments followed on the video featuring Karan Johar. “omg kangana and karan in the same party is about to be iconic,” read a comment on the video. Another added, “Omg! Kangana, Karan and deepika at a same party!!! 😂” One of them also wrote, “Karan johar be like ‘Jab wo chali jaaye tab batana, tab entry lunga’ 😂😂😂😂”

Kangana, on different occasions, has slammed Karan Johar for promoting nepotism in Bollywood. On his talk show, she had called Johar ‘flag bearer of nepotism and a movie mafia.’ She has also called out Deepika for talking about depression and mental health. She has used phrases like ‘Depression ka dhanda’ and ‘depression ki dukan’ against Deepika in the past.

Not just Deepika and Karan, Kangana had recently also taken a sly dig at Salman Khan. While hosting the reality show Lock Upp, she told contestants, “Ye koi aapke bade bhai ka ghar nahi hai, yeh mera jail hai. I will have files of every contestant and their truth.”