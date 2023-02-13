Kangana Ranaut quotes Sadhguru as she shares cryptic message on falling in love: ‘If you don’t know…’

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and shared a video from Sadhguru, where he discusses how love for someone or something can motivate a person to move forward in life. In the video, he says that if you don’t find someone, then a person to look for something else to drive them—else nothing will make sense to them.

Kangana captioned her story, “Fall in love, if you don’t know the joy of falling, you will never rise.” A person asks Sadhguru in the video that they are unable to stay motivated and want to overcome their laziness. He answers, “You must fall in love with somebody or something. Something means something to you, you will wake up in the morning. If nothing means anything to you, where is the reason to wake up in the morning?”



Kangana Ranaut has met Sadhguru in person as well, notably in 2018, where she discussed several issues plaguing India, including food shortage and population expansion. Many celebrities have interacted with Sadhguru of late, including Sidharth Malhotra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Mike Tyson. Sadhguru’s Save Soil movement had also gained much support from several celebrities, including Madhavan, Prem Chopra, Juhi Chawla, AB De Villiers, Vivian Richards, Shreya Ghoshal and Ajay Devgn among others.

Recently, Kangana made headlines after she alleged that a particular Bollywood couple was spying on her. “I am certain my WhatsApp data is being leaked, professional deals or even personal life details, his obsessed nepo mafia clown who once landed at my doorstep uninvited and forced himself on me is a known womaniser and Casanova but now vice president of nepo mafia brigade as well forces his wife to become producer, do more female-centric films, dress like me even make home interiors like me they even hired my stylist and even home stylists of many years who then refused to work with me,” she had written on Instagram earlier. Later, Kangana said that the ‘suspicious activities’ had all stopped.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has several films lined up, including Emergency. She was last seen in Dhaakad.